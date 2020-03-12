Keith and Jesse Tysdal have been “mooving” their farming operation in a different direction for the last few years.
The Aurdal Township father and son team have decided to dodge problems in the grain market by creating a new opportunity for themselves in the field of raising cattle.
With 2,500 acres of land to operate and the costs of putting those acres into some profitable crop rising all the time, the Tysdals figured it was time for a change.
The plan is to put more of their land into pasture in order to feed a growing herd of black and red Angus beef cattle.
“We’re transitioning into more cattle and traditional grazing,” Keith said.
After the tough 2019 growing season which saw spring arrive late, heavy rainfall impede harvesting and winter arrive early, the Tysdal operation has enjoyed an excellent winter.
The acres they plant this spring will be geared toward crops that will provide their cattle with enough forage to carry them from summer to summer.
Working with cattle is not something new to the Tysdal family. They were in the dairy business for a long time. But raising cattle means calving time comes early and that can make things precarious. Newborn calves cannot take a lot of cold weather. “This year we started about Feb. 3,” Jesse said. “Then we had some real cold weather in mid-February.”
They have added 110 calves to their herd during the 2020 calving season and lost six - a figure that Keith said is about average.
As the middle of March closes in on the Tysdals they are looking at adding another 75 to 80 calves to their herd before the calving season is over. Once they arrive the Tysdals have a 50-by-150 cattle barn to shelter them.
Anyone carrying around the notion that delivering a calf is strictly up to the mother does not know enough about a cattle operation. Like any newborn coming into the world the natural way there are challenges and dangers. Calves can arrive at any time, night and day, so it becomes around-the-clock work. Keith said he takes the daylight shift with Jesse. They have a hired man on duty from around 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Catching up with a cow who had already dropped a calf can be dangerous work. The instinct to protect their young often turns female bovines from docile to dangerous.
“You’ve got to keep one eye on them and be ready to jump,” Keith said.
Helping the Tysdals set up pastures or paddocks for their growing herd has been Natural Resources Conservation Services regional grazing specialist Jeff Duchene from Perham.
The Tysdals worked with four 10-acre paddocks last year planted to alfalfa, clover and many other types of forage.
By moving their cattle out of the paddocks before they were grazed too short, they fattened a better-than-average 65 head of cattle on 40 acres of grazing land.
From starting out with a herd of 30 cattle two years ago the Tysdals raised 89 last year and they are aiming at 190 this year.
As the cattle herd grows the number of acres they are putting into crops will drop.
“Eventually we want to have no more crop than what we need to feed the animals,” Keith said.
