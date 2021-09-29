Being stuck inside during a global pandemic isn’t what most people would call “inspirational.” But, for local artist Kim Embretson, it was the perfect opportunity to find artistic inspiration from the scenic beauty of his own backyard and local surroundings.
Embretson studied art at M State in Fergus Falls under the instruction of John Charles Cox. In a press release Embretson stated that the pandemic gave him reason to “stay home and pay attention to the detail of my life for my creative adventures."
During his time at home, Embretson created a collection of works that are now on display at the Waage Theater at M State. Embretson’s calming paintings create the sensation of being physically outdoors, standing within the work of art itself. The river flows through the exhibit, splashing from painting to painting. His gently detailed strokes are inviting and pleasing, creating a warm and welcoming exhibit, perfect to enjoy this Fall.
Embretson says he was influenced by local artist Charles Beck, one of the most recognized artists in Minnesota, whose creative work was highly motivated by the landscape in Otter Tail County. Embretson, too, finds motivation from the very same surrounding landscape.
There are currently two of Embretson’s painting collections on display titled “My Yard 2020” and “Otter Tail River Project.”
Captivated by the ever-growing and changing personality of his backyard, “My Yard 2020” is a colorful and playful display of the landscape right outside Embretson's back door. Speaking about the inspiration for “My Yard 2020,” he stated, “Staying home and paying attention to views from my yard has given me an appreciation of the small joys that surround me each day.”
Always having been fascinated by the flowing and ever-moving nature of water, Embretson created the “Otter Tail River Project.” This collection of paintings features lovely recollections of scenic spots along the Otter Tail River. “The scenes I choose to portray can only be viewed by getting out of my car and approaching the river on foot,” he said in the press release. “My paintings are intended to inspire people seeking the beauty of the river and cherish the ancient river that continues to shape our landscape and lives.”
The collection is on display now through Dec. 17. It is free and open to the public. A reception will be held for Embretson at the Waage Theater at M State on Oct. 16 from 1 - 3 p.m.
