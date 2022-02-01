Communities around the globe are known for their unique arts and culture. Whether it’s through theater, sculpture, literature, music or another format, the creativity of a community has the ability to shape and guide the direction of a place and its people.
The Creative Community Leadership Institute (CCLI) is where artists and organizers from communities across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native Nations that share the same geography, can go to get intensive training and real-world practice operating as leaders within their community. Attendees learn how to effectively connect with their communities and act as strong, leading voices in decision making throughout the region.
Unique challenges and persistent problems can be solved with creative and open minds that offer innovative solutions. CCLI guides individuals with a creative mindset to be effective and integral in building up their communities.
Springboard for the Arts, based in St. Paul and Fergus Falls, and Racing Magpie, based in Rapid City, South Dakota, recently announced that they are accepting applications for the 2022 CCLI program, to be held in the summer of 2022. The program is cohort-based, meaning accepted applicants will be placed into one of three regional groups; East Cohort, Central Cohort and West Cohort.
“CCLI very intentionally and effectively pairs creative processes with a critical lens that will encourage cohort members to continue and deepen their powerful work in community while centering arts, artists and creativity,” said Racing Magpie facilitator Dusty Nelson in a press release about the program. “It is long overdue for artists and culture bearers, especially minoritized and marginalized ones, to be centered in decision-making throughout our region, and CCLI is a big part of that transition.”
Springboard for the Arts community development director Ricardo Beaird shared that they are very excited to welcome a new cohort into CCLI. “Through the pandemic, the first cohort of this reimagined experience supported each other, engaged in creative projects and expanded skill sets to meet the moment,” Beaird stated in the release. “We are looking forward to building on that momentum with a new cohort and new set of gatherings for artists as essential creative leaders.”
There will be three virtual information sessions that interested applicants can attend to get more details about CCLI. Interested applicants can also learn more about previous cohort participants and find application details at creativecommunityinstitute.org/.
Applications for CCLI are being accepted now through Feb. 27. The program is made possible through the support of the Bush Foundation.