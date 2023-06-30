Being part of something that is bigger than you and that reaches far beyond what you imagined possible is one of life’s greatest feelings. The hosts, presenters, attendees and artists involved with the Rural Futures Summit conference held Jun. 14-16 in Fergus Falls felt that connection from the welcome party to the closing circle and celebration.
The event was organized and hosted by Springboard for the Arts and featured talent from across the Midwest. Michele Anderson, rural program director for Springboard, said, “The goal with this event is to provide space to develop regional collaborations and solidarity around rural-specific challenges and opportunities, and to amplify and celebrate the contributions of rural artists in creating and imagining a more just and equitable world.”
Celebrating the rich work and ideas of the Springboard’s Rural Regenerator Fellows, the summit aims to grow their peer networks and to connect creative rural change makers from the Upper Midwest.
The history of the event dates back to 2011 when the Rural Arts and Culture Summit debuted. It was held every two years in cities across Minnesota and had over 400 attendees.
Anderson explained, “When the pandemic forced us to put that event on hiatus, we began developing smaller and safer ways to gather rural artists, and also took the time to narrow our focus from a national network to artists in the Upper Midwest, so that the conversations could go deeper around regional issues, while building relationships across the region that were close enough to collaborate and support one another in the long term.”
Although the event has changed and evolved over the years, the goal of connecting artists who are passionate about making positive differences and preserving their rural communities, remains at the heart.
The 20 Rural Regenerator Fellows constructed and led the core programming through breakout conversations, creative labs and performances and were joined on the second day by five other creative leaders from the Midwest who led meaningful conversations on larger topics.
The summit was centered around the general theme of artists having a role in building strong rural futures. Many topics were touched on but a few of the larger themes of land stewardship, generational healing, strengthening creative ecosystems, addressing racial equity challenges, and developing strong and thriving community spaces through the arts.
Along with conversations and presentations, Anderson said, “There was an entire afternoon of creative labs which brought the attendees all over town - they did pottery at the Creation Shop, printmaking at the Kaddatz Galleries, learning about the Precious Plastics Lab at Otter Tail County Solid Waste, a theater and writing session, and a number of hands on activities at Springboard's building including a collaborative mural that is now displayed on the east side of our building.”
There is so much talent in the Fergus Falls community and some was able to be showcased throughout the event, including culinary artists. Foxtail Fern, DJ HotRibs, Kaddatz Galleries, Creation Shop, The Lakes Area Precious Plastics Lab were involved in making the summit memorable for those who attended.
“We were thrilled to show all the great food that exists in this area by working with Toast, Fish Factor, Peney Cakes, Falls Baking, Dakota Catering and Chef Candace Stock from BernBaums in Fargo, who put together an unforgettable traditional indigenous meal for our evening celebration at Steel Wheels, “ Anderson said.
The whole event was successful and more than the organizers dreamed it could be. Anderson explained that rural artists are doing important work in their communities by bringing people together, and creating meaning and joy in the lives of those around them. She added that being a rural artist can be lonely and isolating, though. Through this event, artists were encouraged and inspired by each other. They shared ideas on everything from running a creative business, mentoring young artists, and defending the environment through creative processes.
“I can pretty confidently say that everyone left feeling more hope and joy for what's possible in rural places when artists are recognized and supported, and that some of the connections made at this event will last a lifetime, which can be a game changer for artist careers and the connections they need to succeed.”
One participant, Rufus Jupiter commented that, "This event felt profoundly supportive and nurturing; from the care and reverence we were all held with, an abundance of seeds were planted. It means the world (speaking as an artist) to be shown that my contributions are valued, and to be treated accordingly, to be held up and celebrated in the practice of what we are all trying to create."
There were two moments that stand out in Anderson’s mind as she reflects on the summit. The first was the local artist, Nancy X. Valentine, giving the opening keynote address: “Nancy is a stunning speaker, who speaks honestly and unapologetically about the ups and downs of growing up in Fergus Falls, and her journey as an artist here.” Anderson continued, “ As someone who has known Nancy since she did her first art show at The Spot years ago, and has seen her artistry grow over the years, it was a very moving moment for me personally, to see 100 artists from all over the Upper Midwest listen to her words so intently.”
The other was at the final celebration and lunch at the River Pavilion at Spies Park. Taking in a performance from Lakota hip hop artist, Talon Bazille, while people enjoyed the beautiful weather was something to cherish. There was also a site-specific performance along the river performed by the “We Dances Movement Collective."
“We could never have hosted such a memorable event without all of the work and vision of people who have made these beautiful public spaces in Fergus Falls. It made me think a lot about the ripple effect and importance of collaboration. We have a lot to be grateful for here in Fergus Falls and sometimes it really takes seeing your own community through the eyes of other people to fully appreciate the place where you live and call home," observed Anderson.
Information about the Springboard for the Arts and information about future Rural Futures Summits and other events can be found at springboardforthearts.org.