Creative Handmade/Soapwerks Naturals expands

Minnesota Manufacturing Month is in full bloom and more great news is on the horizon! Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that after just one successful year in their new downtown location, Creative Handmade/SoapWerks Naturals, a light manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer is expanding once again. After relocating to expand a retail storefront to 216 W. Lincoln Ave., in downtown Fergus Falls during the height of the pandemic, Jan and Chris Werkau decided it was necessary to add a new manufacturing location to accommodate their growth.
The Werkaus made the decision to relocate the manufacturing arm of their business to a 1,000-square-foot space at 125 W. Lincoln Ave., inside Lincoln Centre. This move was necessary not only to accommodate the growth of their own SoapWerks Naturals brand, but allowed them to expand their retail footprint to nearly 2,000 square feet at 216 W. Lincoln Ave. Not only do they manufacture their own line of bath and body products, their retail location showcases regionally made products, ranging from woodworking to hand-painted notecards, from over 40 makers. Additionally, they host a pop-up space for local cottage food producers and other early stage entrepreneurs.
“I could not have imagined that our soap business would experience such phenomenal growth year over year. I’m grateful for the support that the community and our online customers have shown us over the years, and happy that the decision to open a brick-and-mortar location in the midst of a pandemic had such positive results,” Jan said. “We are honored that local artists, small businesses, and members of the maker community have trusted us to sell their goods in our shop, and we are happy to continue to support them in that way,” she continued.
GFF managing director NeTia Bauman says, “We continue to be impressed by Jan and Chris’ monumental growth! To have expanded four times in as many years is a fantastic indicator of the small business support and strong economy in Fergus Falls.”
