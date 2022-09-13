In the family

Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy specializes in soda fired pottery and runs her private art studio, Clayhouse Pottery, in Ottertail during the summertime. She says she and her mother, Shirlee Aho Daulton, share a lifelong love of art but their approaches to their work, and their resulting creations, are quite distinct. Pictured above is print on handmade paper by Aho Daulton. 

Mother and daughter Ottertail artists Shirlee Aho Daulton and Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy have joined creative forces for a shared exhibition at M State’s Waage Gallery at the Fergus Falls campus, which is now on display now through Oct. 27.



