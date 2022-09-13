Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy specializes in soda fired pottery and runs her private art studio, Clayhouse Pottery, in Ottertail during the summertime. She says she and her mother, Shirlee Aho Daulton, share a lifelong love of art but their approaches to their work, and their resulting creations, are quite distinct. Pictured above is print on handmade paper by Aho Daulton.
Mother and daughter Ottertail artists Shirlee Aho Daulton and Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy have joined creative forces for a shared exhibition at M State’s Waage Gallery at the Fergus Falls campus, which is now on display now through Oct. 27.
“Shared Affinity, Distinctive Paths” is the pair’s first shared exhibit at the venue, though over the years the duo have shown their works both together and separately at numerous events and locations throughout the country.
Aho Daulton is known around the local area for her eclectic summer art studio and gallery on Rush Lake called The Arthouse, which she opened in 1986. Using natural materials found around her Ottertail cabin as well as her winter home in Arizona, she creates handmade paper, prints, woodcuts, paintings, baskets, fiber art, jewelry and a variety of other unique creations.
Her daughter, Daulton Shaughnessy, specializes in soda fired pottery and runs her own private art studio called Clayhouse Pottery just down the road from her mother during the summertime, living and working in the Minneapolis area during the remainder of the year.
The pair’s similarities and differences as artists are the inspiration behind exhibition, and Daulton Shaughnessy explains that she and her mother are both lifelong artists who share a passion to create; but their approaches to art and the works they make are quite distinct.
“We’re both driven by our art and our desire to create art,” Dalton Shaughnessy says. “But we work very differently. We have very distinct voices. When you see our work side-by-side, you know right away which pieces are her’s and which are mine.”
“I’m a potter and I work in series of pieces that might be related – like sets of things,” she adds. “My mother, her pieces are more individual, more one-of-a-kind.”
“We have joked that Shirlee could make something creative out of oatmeal, because she just oozes ideas and has a real knack for seeing the good in things,” notes Lori Charest, a ceramics instructor and art collection curator at M State who has known Aho Daulton and Daulton Shaughnessy for years. “And Sandra is an excellent potter; she’s really good at what she does. They’re both just really creative people.”
Aho Daulton has a background in nursing and studied art at Iowa State University, while her daughter studied at the University of Northern Iowa, University of New Mexico and Eastern Michigan University and has a Master of Fine Arts degree in ceramics.
The Waage Gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A public reception with the artists will be held in Legacy Hall on Oct. 6 from 1-3 p.m. It will be a shared reception with another exhibition hosted by M State’s Fergus Falls campus Sept. 12 through Oct. 27 titled “Inspirations 22” in the Charles Beck Gallery. Admission to the exhibit and the reception is free.
