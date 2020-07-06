The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Lonesome Drive in Leaf Mountain Township Sunday after a 2-year-old was kicked in the face by a horse.

The deputy that arrived stated the child was conscious, alert and spoke with him. An assessment of the child saw that they had swelling on the face and slight bleeding.

Airmed from Alexandria, Ashby and Ringdahl ambulances and Millerville Rescue also responded.

The child was transported by Ashby Ambulance to the hospital.

