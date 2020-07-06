The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Lonesome Drive in Leaf Mountain Township Sunday after a 2-year-old was kicked in the face by a horse.
The deputy that arrived stated the child was conscious, alert and spoke with him. An assessment of the child saw that they had swelling on the face and slight bleeding.
Airmed from Alexandria, Ashby and Ringdahl ambulances and Millerville Rescue also responded.
The child was transported by Ashby Ambulance to the hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.