The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Todd County deputy on Monday at approximately 12 a.m. about a vehicle that they had stopped outside of Bertha that was enroute to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena with a teen that had an injury to their eye after something had blown up in a bonfire. An Otter Tail County deputy spoke to medical staff and learned that the teen was believed to have been hit with a .22 shell casing in their eye after it had exploded in the bonfire. The teen was subsequently transferred to Sanford in Fargo prior to law enforcement arrival. Later, in talking to the youth, it was determined that they were unloading a .22 near the bonfire when a round fell in by accident, and blew up. The sheriff’s office said alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

