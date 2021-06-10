A complainant living on 313th Street in Maine Township near Pickerel Lake, reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’’s Office about a scam call they had received informing them that they won $35,000.
They stated the scammer wanted them to send money to pay the fees first. The complainant did not comply and did not give any personal info out.
