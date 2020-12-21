A 911 hangup Thursday prompted dispatch to call the Perham number back. A female answered and said the call had been placed by accident and then hung up.
Law enforcement stopped at the home but neither party living there was present nor was there a vehicle in the driveway. It was noted by law enforcement that multiple calls have been documented at the residence and have usually been the product of suspected drug use.
A male later called and claimed he was trapped inside the house. A female was heard shouting at him in the background.
