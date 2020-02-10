Three vehicles were found stuck in the snow Sunday between 400th Street and 390th Street south of Perham.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, one vehicle had driven down the snowmobile trail at 3 a.m. Friday. Two other vehicles followed in an attempt to rescue the first vehicle.
After a tow operator was unable to reach the stranded vehicles, the Otter Trail Snowmobile Club sent a groomer down the trail to pull out the vehicles.
