On Tuesday, a Fergus Falls woman notified the Fergus Falls Police Department of an incident with her soon-to-be-ex son-in-law. The man was reported to be making obscene gestures at the woman while in the grocery store and then was witnessed dumping a sticky substance on her car.
No action was requested to be taken at this time.
