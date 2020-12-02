An Otter Tail County deputy spoke with the woman who seemed very upset and disconnected. The woman was requesting that the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office locate a daughter that has since been adopted. She wanted the girl removed from an unknown school to verify a birthmark.
The caller was advised to work with the adoption agency.
