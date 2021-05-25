A resident living in the 600 block of East Gustavus Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Saturday that they had found an abandoned bicycle in the alley.
Police said the bicycle was a blue and white Tide Pacific mountain bike, with yellow accents that was found in woods nearby. The bicycle was placed in storage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.