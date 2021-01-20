Staff at the Perham Oasis contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday in regard to an abandoned motorcycle.
The motorcycle had a Grand Portage tribal plate. Attempts were made to reach the Grand Portage DMV and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller had the motorcycle towed to Moorhead. After the Grand Portage DMV returned the call the Moorhead Police Department was told where the motorcycle could be found.
