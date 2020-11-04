The discovery of an abandoned vehicle on County Highway 8 and 580th Avenue was reported to be partially impeding traffic.
After making contact with the owner, who was on his way to pick up the vehicle, the Otter Tail County deputy responded that he had the wrong plates on the vehicle. He had recently gotten new plates for both his vehicles and had placed the wrong ones on the abandoned one.
The owner of the vehicle later called to tell the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that he had been able to move the vehicle to a field approach and would be moving it home with his vehicle dolly.
