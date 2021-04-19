An abandoned vehicle was reported in Orwell Township on Thursday in a very remote area.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the Jeep was located ¼ mile west of the 20,000 block of 135th Avenue on CRP land. Deputies were unable to reach the vehicle by foot and it was unable to be towed due to water levels. The sheriff’s office attempted to reach out to a possible owner of the Jeep, but were unsuccessful and left a voicemail.
