A woman believed to be hypothermic by staff at the Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) emergency room Saturday triggered an investigation by two Otter Tail County deputies.
The deputies found the woman was intoxicated and had gotten into an argument with a friend and left her vehicle. At that point, her friend drove away.
Ringdahl Ambulance took the woman to LRH for evaluation.
