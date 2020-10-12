One man was killed and another seriously injured Saturday when a westbound 2015 Ford Super Crew left the Interstate 94 in Clay County and struck concrete piers on the Highway 34 overpass.

Four Indiana men were riding in the truck at approximately 8:16 a.m. when it went into the median east of Barnesville.

David Allen Smoker, 59, was killed and Mitchell Garrison, 63, received life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Brian Keith Smoker, 61, and a passenger, George E. Tubbs, 63, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol all four men were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved.

