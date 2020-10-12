One man was killed and another seriously injured Saturday when a westbound 2015 Ford Super Crew left the Interstate 94 in Clay County and struck concrete piers on the Highway 34 overpass.
Four Indiana men were riding in the truck at approximately 8:16 a.m. when it went into the median east of Barnesville.
David Allen Smoker, 59, was killed and Mitchell Garrison, 63, received life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Brian Keith Smoker, 61, and a passenger, George E. Tubbs, 63, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol all four men were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.