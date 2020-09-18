At 12:07 a.m. Wednesday an accident with injuries was reported at a location on 505th Street seven miles northwest of Perham.
Two Otter Tail deputies responded to the accident which resulted when a vehicle making a sharp right turn entered a ditch causing the vehicle ato roll onto its roof.
The deputies spoke with the three occupants of the vehicle, each with minor injuries. No emergency medical service was needed.
