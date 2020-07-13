A 2011 GMC Terrain driven by 30-year-old Amber Lee Evenson of Glenwood was southbound on Brown Street in Verndale Sunday when it struck an eastbound 2017 Toyota PK piloted by 44-year-old Mary Kay Nelson of Gainesville, Virginia.
Evenson was not injured. Nelson sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene was the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the Verndale Fire Department and the Tri-County EMS team.
