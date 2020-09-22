The Fergus Falls Police Department was notified Thursday of a theft by forgery from a Bremer Bank account in the amount of $20,000.
An officer spoke with the complainant who stated the offense took place Jan. 9. The complainant and her daughter were made aware of the theft Sept. 15.
Because the offense took place in Douglas County, officers advised the two women to file the report with Douglas County.
