Fergus Falls Police were contacted Wednesday at approximately 2:42 p.m. about a resident who brought home marijuana.
The complainant asked if an officer could come pick it up. Police learned that the resident had turned over a small amount of marijuana to staff at the adult foster care last Thursday or Friday of the previous week. The staff of the home turned it over to police for disposal.
