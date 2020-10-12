A structure fire at a residence at 13658 County Road 73 NE was reported at 12:53 a.m. Saturday to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The Osakis and Carlos fire departments answered the call along with North Memorial Ambulance staff and the Osakis First Responders.
It was later learned that three adult occupants of the residence had been asleep in the residence when the fire broke out. All three had managed to escape without injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Osakis Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal.
