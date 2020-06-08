A parent called the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday after claiming an adult threatened their 6-year-old son.

According to the complainant, a neighbor’s friend threatened their son after they believed that the caller’s 6-year-old was being mean to the neighbor’s child. The individual agreed that they would stay away from the complainant and their children. The caller was reporting the issue and wanted their building to file trespassing charges on the individual.

