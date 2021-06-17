An Ottertail resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday regarding an aggressive dog. The resident reported that a loose dog had chased and lunged at the resident. The resident further stated to a responding deputy that they were letting a friend’s dog out next door when another dog came from the back of the house barking, growling and snapping. The person ran inside and stated that although the dog did not bite them it wasn’t on a leash. When a deputy spoke to the owner of the dog they stated there was an electric fence to control the animal. The deputy advised the owner to keep the dog on a leash and to make sure the fence is working properly.

