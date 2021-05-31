The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Wednesday, May 26 from a property owner on Buddy Lane near the northwest shore of Dead Lake about a renter that had driven through a corner of the complainant’s lawn over a mound septic system from an adjacent property that was being utilized as an Airbnb vacation rental. 

The sheriff’s office said the renter was trying to back a boat out of the lot when the incident occurred. A deputy spoke with the renter and informed him where the property lines were. 

Load comments