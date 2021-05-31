The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Wednesday, May 26 from a property owner on Buddy Lane near the northwest shore of Dead Lake about a renter that had driven through a corner of the complainant’s lawn over a mound septic system from an adjacent property that was being utilized as an Airbnb vacation rental.
The sheriff’s office said the renter was trying to back a boat out of the lot when the incident occurred. A deputy spoke with the renter and informed him where the property lines were.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.