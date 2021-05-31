A resident living on the 300 block of East Vasa called Fergus Falls police at 2:13 a.m. on Thursday about a very loud party nearby.
A responding officer discovered that people at the address in question were renting an Airbnb space. The individuals were told by police to keep the noise down and they agreed to do so.
