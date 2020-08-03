The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Friday about a collision between a model airplane and a pontoon boat on Deer Lake.
The model airplane owner wanted to see who was at fault and also asked about paying the pontoon owner.
A deputy found the complainant had been flying his plane over Deer Lake when he was faced with the need to land and refuel.
The pontoon owner would not move out of the flight path and his boat was damaged.
The damage amounts were $1,500 for the plane and $100 for the boat.
