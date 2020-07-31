A caller reported finding two airplane wings in a ditch Wednesday evening near County Highway 25 and 150th Street.
The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call said the evidence on site, seven miles south of Fergus Falls, suggested the wings had fallen off a trailer and landed in a bean field. The wings had then been moved to the ditch.
