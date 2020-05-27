A hunt was carried out for a missing 69-year-old male Sunday evening according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

After flying from Alaska to Minneapolis, the man missed his flight to Fargo. He rented a car and drove to Rothsay where he called the complainant around 7 a.m. The caller said his guest was eight hours late in arriving.

The missing Alaskan was found at 9:35 p.m. Sunday in Moorhead.

