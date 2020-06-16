A complainant called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday to report an intoxicated woman was out of control.

According to the caller, the woman became upset after a bottle of alcohol accidentally broke. She began to throw random punches, but did not strike anyone and was restrained by several people before going outside. Law enforcement spoke with the woman and she was unable to tell the deputy what happened but claimed she was attacked for no reason. The woman’s boyfriend arrived at the location and gave her a ride home.

