A Dent man was involved in an alcohol-related crash Wednesday night on Highway 210 in Vining according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Kermit Leroy Hauge, 62, was traveling north on County Road 40 when his 2005 Ford F-150 crossed the intersection with Highway 210. The truck veered off the road, went airborne and came to rest in the north ditch of Highway 210.
Hauge was transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Hauge was not wearing a seat belt.
The accident was reported at 8:02 p.m.
