A 32-year-old Alexandria man and his son found themselves in open water on Lake Victoria Saturday when their snowmobile sank near the Lake Victoria fishing pier.
James Lawrence Jevnager and his son were not injured in the accident.
Assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the North Memorial Ambulance Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.