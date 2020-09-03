Judge Barbara Hanson has set the sentencing of 19-year-old Logan Zachary Hohler for Oct. 1 in Otter Tail County District Court.

Hanson presided over a jury trial Tuesday and a plea hearing Wednesday using remote technology. Results of the trial and hearing were held on the record. 

According to court records, the Alexandria teenager is charged with three felony counts involving illegal sexual contact with a female five years his junior in 2019.

The penalty for each of the crimes is not more than three years in prison or a fine of not more than $5,000.

 

 

