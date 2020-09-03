Judge Barbara Hanson has set the sentencing of 19-year-old Logan Zachary Hohler for Oct. 1 in Otter Tail County District Court.
Hanson presided over a jury trial Tuesday and a plea hearing Wednesday using remote technology. Results of the trial and hearing were held on the record.
According to court records, the Alexandria teenager is charged with three felony counts involving illegal sexual contact with a female five years his junior in 2019.
The penalty for each of the crimes is not more than three years in prison or a fine of not more than $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.