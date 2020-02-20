An 18-year-old Alexandria female suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Monday morning when her 2003 Volkswagen Jetta crashed into a cable median barrier on an icy stretch of I-94.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Eden Mae Phillips was westbound on the freeway at the time of the accident. She was transported to Sanford Health in Fargo.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene were police, fire and ambulance units from Barnesville.
Phillips was belted at the time of the accident.
