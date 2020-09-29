A 53-year-old Alexandria woman was killed Friday in a three-vehicle accident on County Road 82 and Lake Victoria Road in Douglas County.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Shelley Burgau died when a westbound dump truck, driven by 65-year-old Paul Carlsen of Garfield, blew a tire causing the truck to cross into the eastbound lane. The truck slammed into Burgau’s Jeep and a Chevy pickup owned by 54-year-old Greg Petermeier of Sauk Centre and the Jeep.
Carlsen and Petermeier were not injured.
Assisting at the scene was the North Memorial Ambulance Service, the Alexandria Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
The accident is under investigation.
