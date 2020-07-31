A person who alleged there were several kids on the Concord Street bridge called the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday.
According to the caller, two of the kids were lying in the middle of the street and making cars drive around them.
An officer checking on the situation did not find any kids in the middle of the street. Evidence at the scene showed they were on the edge of the street.
