The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call Friday from a complainant looking to get property back who was assaulted in the attempt. Law enforcement stated no visible injuries were observed on the complainant.
On Saturday, law enforcement spoke with the individual who stated they did not assault the complainant, but did provide limited personal property to a family friend.
