Assistance was requested from the Fergus Falls Police Department at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday by a male in the Lake Region emergency room. 

An officer was told the complainant had been having an anxiety attack due to complications with his meth use. The complainant told the officer he wished to know if his father was all right since he had left him with an unknown female. 

The officer spoke with the father who said he was OK.

