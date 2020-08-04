A call came in to the Fergus Falls Police Department Sunday to report a male and two females trespassing on the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
The complainant stated that they saw the trio behind the shop in the alley way. The females were visible from the alley but the male dropped down into the stairwell area that had been closed off by the landlord.
When law enforcement arrived, the male was charging his phone behind the building. The officer told the man that he could not do that and that he received a call that the man was seen in the stairwell. The man and the remaining woman decided to leave the area after talking with the officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.