Someone staying at a local motel had the Fergus Falls Police Department called for causing disturbances Friday, May 28.
In the first incident, reported at 10:48 p.m., a caller told dispatch someone was heard yelling in the 100 block of Peck Street. When police responded they located the person who was walking on Peck Street yelling expletives. The person causing the disturbances was later located near the Eagles Club and stated they were “blowing off steam,” after an altercation at the club. A taxi was contacted and brought them back to their hotel.
On Monday, police received a call from the venting hotel guest who was now in the 500 block of Western Avenue stating they were concerned about an interaction between a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and another motorist getting heated. Police were told the caller was interjecting himself into the troopers' dealings related to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 94.
