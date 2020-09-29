An amended plea of guilt to one of three felony charges Friday in Seventh District Court Friday left Elijah De’Angelo Neal with a four-year sentence of supervised probation and court fees of $410.
The 20-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, man was booked Jan. 24 on charges of aggravated robbery, simple robbery and theft. He entered a plea of guilty to theft. Judge Barbara Hanson dismissed the other two charges. Aggravated robbery in Minnesota carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $35,000 fine, or both.
According to court records, on Jan. 24 two Fergus Falls police officers were dispatched to a duplex on the 900 block of North Buse Street in response to an alleged assault. Upon arrival, officers smelled marijuana, secured the residence and obtained a search warrant.
The officers were told by the resident that during the course of a drug sale two men had attacked a male who was weighing out drugs.
During the ensuing altercation both the resident and the seller fought with the two buyers. One of the men allegedly struck the dealer with a green and black handgun and then dropped it in the snow. The dealer retrieved the dropped weapon after a neighbor called the police. He placed the handgun behind a dresser.
Learning the seller was on probation the officers contacted the seller’s probation officer and later arrested the seller for obstructing the legal process. A search of the seller’s backpack confirmed it contained approximately 33 grams of marijuana, 6 grams of marijuana wax, $190 in U.S. currency, numerous baggies and other drug paraphernalia.
Witnesses provided a description of the two drug buyers and the name of one. Additional information led officers to Othello Williams and the defendant.
Evidence of the altercation provided by Williams indicated the seller had grabbed him as he was leaving saying, “it’s short.” Neal attempted to get the drug dealer off Williams. During this time Neal was in possession of a replica of a handgun and at one point he hit the dealer. He dropped the gun when they got in their car to leave.
Williams told officers the agreed upon price for one ounce of marijuana was $200. He asked if $190 would be enough and thought the dealer had agreed.
Neal said they brought the handgun replica to the drug buy because they were concerned about getting cheated. He denied pointing the gun at anyone. He told police he dropped the replica handgun because he did not want to go to jail for possession of a handgun – he knew what that could mean.
