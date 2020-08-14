A resident of West Wymer Lake Road contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday and alleged that someone was using his yard as a public water access.

The deputy answering the call found that a party of Amish had been using the private land to access the lake with their buggy and boat. The Amish man the deputy spoke with said he had received permission a couple of years before and assured it still applied. The Amish man told the deputy they would speak with the landowner about the matter.

Load comments