A resident of West Wymer Lake Road contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday and alleged that someone was using his yard as a public water access.
The deputy answering the call found that a party of Amish had been using the private land to access the lake with their buggy and boat. The Amish man the deputy spoke with said he had received permission a couple of years before and assured it still applied. The Amish man told the deputy they would speak with the landowner about the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.