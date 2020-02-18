A call came in at 8:43 p.m. Saturday to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office as a complainant from Ottertail reported the theft of four-wheeler ramps.
The complainant went to the Pelican Bay access on Otter Tail Lake at 2 p.m. to fish. After returning at 6:45 p.m., they noticed that the ATV ramps were missing from their pickup box. The trifold ramps were steel and gray with an estimated value at $150.
The theft is still under investigation.
