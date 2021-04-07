The Fergus Falls Police Department dealt with a complainant reporting an incident to Anoka County. The caller had phoned 911 several times requesting to be transferred and was given a different number to contact.

Unable to get their way, the complainant swore at and threatened the dispatcher.

A police officer found the complainant was attempting to report a crime that had occurred in Anoka County. They were advised they would have to make their report to the Blaine Police Department. They were advised of the non-emergency number and not to make threatening comments to dispatchers.

Load comments