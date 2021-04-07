The Fergus Falls Police Department dealt with a complainant reporting an incident to Anoka County. The caller had phoned 911 several times requesting to be transferred and was given a different number to contact.
Unable to get their way, the complainant swore at and threatened the dispatcher.
A police officer found the complainant was attempting to report a crime that had occurred in Anoka County. They were advised they would have to make their report to the Blaine Police Department. They were advised of the non-emergency number and not to make threatening comments to dispatchers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.