A Fergus Falls police officer was called to East Vernon Avenue Saturday after it was alleged that a male, upset with not being able to use the gas pumps, threw his hose during a tantrum and hit a complainant’s car, causing a dent.
The officer discovered that the unknown male was unable to pay for his gas at the pump and had driven away without taking the nozzle out of his vehicle. When he did, the nozzle struck the complainant’s vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.