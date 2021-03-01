A Fergus Falls police officer was called to East Vernon Avenue Saturday after it was alleged that a male, upset with not being able to use the gas pumps, threw his hose during a tantrum and hit a complainant’s car, causing a dent.      

The officer discovered that the unknown male was unable to pay for his gas at the pump and had driven away without taking the nozzle out of his vehicle. When he did, the nozzle struck the complainant’s vehicle.

