On Friday a disturbance at a northern Otter Tail County location was reported after a man’s card got stuck inside an ATM machine.
The man departed on foot on U.S. Highway 10 in the direction of Lake Park. The complainant pulled up beside him in a car and attempted to get him to accept a ride in the vehicle. The man refused and instead broke out the passenger-side window of the vehicle with a blow from his head.
A deputy later talked to the suspect. He told the deputy that after losing his card he was upset and decided to walk back to Lake Park. When his companions stopped him he struck the back window of the van with his head and broke it. He also suffered a small abrasion on his forehead and was taken to Perham Health at his request.
