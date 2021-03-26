A female alleged Wednesday that a man had thrown a rake at her car as she passed his residence on Beech Street.
The Fergus Falls police officer answering the call was told by the man that he was upset with cars speeding past his residence while his kid was outside playing.
The man admitted to throwing a plastic-tipped rake at the complainant’s car. Two small chips were noticed on the complainant’s vehicle.
