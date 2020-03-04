A Saturday incident was reported in Elizabeth when a mother broke into a bedroom and threw a cellphone belonging to the complainant’s girlfriend against the wall while telling them in a loud fashion to depart. 

Two Otter Tail County deputies found the woman had made a forced entry into the apartment but that no assaults had taken place. 

The complainant and his girlfriend were advised to start looking for other places to live. 

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments