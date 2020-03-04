A Saturday incident was reported in Elizabeth when a mother broke into a bedroom and threw a cellphone belonging to the complainant’s girlfriend against the wall while telling them in a loud fashion to depart.
Two Otter Tail County deputies found the woman had made a forced entry into the apartment but that no assaults had taken place.
The complainant and his girlfriend were advised to start looking for other places to live.
